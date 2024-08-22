Fabrizio Corona and his son’s ultrasound: “He will be born on December 25th”

Fabrizio Corona manages to get people talking about him even when he talks about the ultrasound of his unborn child, the fruit of his love with Sara Barbieri.

In fact, in a story on Instagram, the former paparazzo asked his partner to reveal when their son would be born. “December 25, he will give us this little gift,” the model replied.

“Well, after all he is the son of God and could not have been born another day” replied Fabrizio Corona, who then closed the video with a loud blasphemy.

Fabrizio Corona and Sara Barbieri have been engaged since 2021. The crisis was also confirmed by Corona himself who in an interview with Who he had declared: “In couples there are always ups and downs. In December we argued and didn’t see each other for a month and a half. Then we cleared things up and started over again.”

The two are now expecting their first child, the second for the former paparazzo who is already the father of Carlos Maria, with his ex-partner Nina Moric.