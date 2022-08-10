The words of the former king of paparazzi about his son: “Carlos would like a son”

Fabrizio Corona and his son Carlos told each other in an interview with the weekly ‘Chi’. Father and son talked about the relationship with Nina Moric and also revealed their life plans. In particular, the former king of the paparazzi revealed his son’s great desire to become a father.

On the occasion of the 20th birthday of Carlos, Fabrizio Corona and his son gave an interview to ‘Chi’. There were many topics covered during the interview. Among them the young man spoke of his relationship with his mother Nina Moric, absent on his birthday in Noto. In this regard, Carlo Corona stated:

For me this was not a problem, she and I are connected, regardless of the birthday, we love each other very much, I will see her when I return to Milan. I want there to be some harmony, you have to work with it, but you can find it.

Carlos Corona and his desire to become a father: the words of Fabrizio Corona

As already mentioned, there were many topics covered by Fabrizio Corona and his son Carlos in the interview given to the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini. The two have unveiled their life plan, that of moving to Los Angeles.

These were the words of the former king of the paparazzi about it:

We are towards the end, we are projected towards a future that smacks of the future. We have this project which is to end this sentence, a year and a half, and move to Los Angeles.

At the end of the interview the former photographer revealed his son’s great desire. In fact, Carlos would like to become one day father. These were the words of Fabrizio Corona: