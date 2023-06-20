Fabrizio Corona and Belen Rodriguez’s farewell to Mediaset: “Here is the truth”

Belen Rodriguez has not been kicked out of Mediaset as feared by some media in recent days: Fabrizio Corona says so on his Telegram channel.

In the past few hours, in fact, the news has circulated that the Argentine showgirl would no longer be at the helm of You are worth it And Hyenas. Some had speculated that behind the farewell of Belen Rodriguez to Mediaset, after almost 15 years of stay, there were frictions with the top management of the Biscione.

To clarify what happened, however, Fabrizio Corona thought about it who in a video posted on his Telegram channel declared: “Belen was not kicked out of You are worth itshe decided of her own free will after nine years to leave the program for her own choices”.

“She wasn’t kicked out by Pier Silvio Berlusconi or for Mediaset ideas, but unfortunately a Hyenas another person was imposed” concluded the ex paparazzo, who then promised to name the next presenter of Davide Parenti’s satirical program, who this year had to deal with the farewell by Teo Mammucari.