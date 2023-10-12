Fabrizio Corona: “After Fagioli, a national team player was also involved”

After mentioning the name of Nicolò Fagioli a couple of months ago on his Telegram channel, Fabrizio Corona now he raises the question by explaining that the Juventus midfielder “He’s not the only one who does this in the Italian championship, especially of players who are now active. Over the next few weeks, tomorrow (today, ed.) through my website Dillinger News, I will announce the second player involved”

Fabrizio Corona explains “that he is much more famous than Fagioli and at this moment plays abroad. Not only he betbut he did it on his own team while he was on the bench“. In an Instagram story Corona said: “At 6pm, second very famous player involved in football betting. But very serious stuff, other than Fagioli: very important player”. In the caption that accompanies the Instagram story, reference is made to a “very important player of the national team”.

Legali Fagioli: “He reported himself, he is calm and focused on Juventus”

“In our capacity as Nicolò Fagioli’s lawyers in reference to the news that appeared in the press today (yesterday, ed.), we can represent that our client is facing the matter responsibly, with a view to maximum transparency and collaboration with the ordinary and sports judicial authorities, as demonstrated by the fact that it was the first and timely action taken towards the Federal Prosecutor’s Office. Nicolò is calm and is fully focused on Juventus, on the championship and on his sporting activity.” These are the words of Armando Simbari and Luca Ferrari, lawyers of the Juventus player, Nicolò Fagioli, to Adnkronos, regarding the affair which sees him under investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office for online betting on unauthorized sites.

The FIGC Prosecutor’s Office has been investigating Fagioli for some time

The FIGC federal prosecutor’s office, led by Giuseppe Chinè, has already opened a case against the 22-year-old Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli some time ago. and listened to him after receiving the report from the magistrate conducting the investigation. Fagioli was investigated by the Turin prosecutor’s office as part of an investigation into betting on illegal online platforms. The sports justice investigation, as far as we know, is moving towards closure with the possible referral of the Juventus player.

