Before the game in Mendoza, River and Godoy Cruz posed with shirt 3, belonging to Fabrizio Angileri, who is going through a hard time. The side of Gallardo’s team, with a past in Tomba, he lost his father on Friday and that is why he was not present at Malvinas Argentinas.

Angileri had already been absent with Argentinos Juniors but last date he was present in the superclassic with Boca. Enzo Pérez came out with his shirt in Mendoza (Together with Ponzio they had done something similar in the Super Cup with Montiel and Pinola) and the two teams got together to show their support.

Then, the two campuses and technical bodies joined in a respectful minute of silence in memory of Angileri’s father, who is a Godoy Cruz fan and left a very good memory there. “Thank you, thank you and more thanks !! Surely my dad is happy with this tribute !! Thank you very much” replied the footballer on his social networks during the game.

His absence came at a very difficult time for River in terms of defenders and Gallardo had to improvise with an unpublished line of 4: Vigo, Maidana, Martínez and Paulo Díaz as left back. It is worth remembering that the Doll did not have Casco, Rojas, Pinola or Montiel available either. There were no natural replacements in the bank.