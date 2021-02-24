The phone rang and he was shocked. Not only because he didn’t know the number, but also because of who had called him. He was one of the members of Lionel Scaloni’s coaching staff. He said that They were watching him and that there was a possibility that he would be on the next squad of the National Team for the double round of the South American Qualifiers that will take place at the end of March.

The amazement of the Mendoza Fabrizio Angileri it was so big that He was speechless. He thanked the call and told his family about it. Also, his teammates and Marcelo Gallardo are already aware. Another player led by the Doll can come to dress in light blue and white.

If Angileri is finally summoned by Scaloni, he will join a long list of footballers who, playing for River de Gallardo, went to the National Team. The payroll is made up of, among others, Franco Armani, Gonzalo Montiel, Milton Casco, Enzo Pérez, Matías Suárez, Jonatan Maidana, Ignacio Fernández, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Gabriel Mercado, Leonel Vangioni, Ramiro Funes Mori and Lucas Alario. More than one team.

Angileri is endorsed by his good present. The “Turco” won the place to Casco last year and today it remains among the headlines, being one of the best performers. He has a constant back and forth down the left wing, which makes him adapt without problems to the 3-3-2-2 that Gallardo is currently proposing.

In this scheme, he permanently joins the midfield and is one of the weapons that River uses to break from the left. Accurate and very good centers have rained from his left foot that led to goals. Or in plays that later also ended with the ball inside the net, such as Gonzalo Montiel’s penalty against Rosario Central.

In addition, Angileri added a goal to those arrivals to the rival area. The goal against Defensores de Pronunciamiento for the Argentine Cup was his first cry since he arrived at River in March 2019. And when there were doubts, Gallardo supported him, took him little by little and strengthened him. Regardless of the pandemic, he had been playing, it is true, but he had Casco ahead of him at a high level.

The situation changed. And today, already adapted to River, the Mendoza who debuted with the red band against Alianza Lima for the 2019 edition of the Copa Libertadores, took over the left side. In one year at the club, the former Godoy Cruz played 20 games (1,645 minutes) in total, almost identical to what he achieved once football returned. In the last semester, players have played for 17 games for 1,392 minutes on the court. In total, 3,037 minutes distributed in 37 games.

The function that Angileri fulfills in the River de Gallardo is the one that Scaloni intends for his laterals or lateral-steering wheels. It is not surprising, then, that the coach of the Argentine national team has been following him for the double round of the South American Qualifiers that will take place at the end of March, in which Argentina will face Uruguay (in Santiago del Estero), on Friday 26 of that month and against Brazil (in Brazilian lands) on Tuesday 30.

In that position, Scaloni used Nicolás Tagliafico, sometimes Marcos Acuña and – lately – Nicolás González. But with Acuña and González in the process of recovering from injuries they suffered recently, Angileri can open the doors of the AFA property in Ezeiza very quickly.

