Fabricio Robles is a young Peruvian singer, songwriter and producer who five years ago decided to leave Peru to go to Argentina and internationalize his musical career.

In an interview with La República, the interpreter spoke about the launch of his song “Peaceful”, which is part of his new album: Puentes. In addition, he told how he lived the experience of looking for his own way away from the land where he was born.

You have just released the song “Pacífico” with Naiah Trigoso, what does this song symbolize?

The song talks about my relationship with Lima and Buenos Aires (where I have lived for 5 years), my friends and family and the Pacific Ocean because it is on the other side of the continent; a little about these two house ideas that I have. The collaboration is with Naiah Trigoso, who is Argentine, but has a lot of family in Peru from her father. So there is a very nice connection between the two.

You live outside of Peru since 2016, did you go to Argentina exclusively to develop your singing career?

Yes, I came to study music and also because of the desire that we all have as young people, to want to know outside the country and live an experience of independence. I was always supported by my family, with my brother and my parents visiting me, focused on making a career both as a composer and as a performer and now in production.

What has been the most difficult thing about finding your way away from the country?

Staying like a new person in the environment has always been very difficult for me because I am very shy. Making contacts in the way that contacts are made in the musical world, even more so in another country, is always a challenge; But by attending the university, music clubs, concerts and events of other artistic expressions such as photography and theater, I began to make a very nice network of containment.

And now, how have you continued your career during the pandemic stage?

I was fortunate not to have any financial problems, since I dedicated myself to finishing university and teaching, but always with the support of my parents. (The pandemic) led me to a moment of ‘heavy’ isolation for several months, but that’s where this group of people from Peru and Buenos Aires came back in and helped me cope and make it a productive moment. It is precisely because of the pandemic that I ended up mixing the album and it ended up being recorded as it was recorded.

With which national or international artists would you like to collaborate?

I really want to continue seeing the growth of national artists, I think a lot about Somontano, La Negra Valencia, Santa García or Fernanda Perochena who are close friends. In international artists I am quite fascinated with Mexican music, I like anything that may come from there … A dream that I have would be to participate in something with Natalia Lafourcade, from Mexico or with Manuel García, from Chile; They are two Latin American musicians that I have in my top of incredible artists.

Singers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República bulletin and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.