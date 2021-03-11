Fabricio Oberto always went after what he wanted. In one of his first jobs, he served as a price tagger for a supermarket in Alfonsín’s time. He was looking for his first income. But thanks to his ability to excel – that which athletes innately have – he became a professional basketball player. At age 30 he came to the NBA. Then he was champion with the Spurs and, as if that were not enough, he was also part of the Golden Generation (with a gold medal included in Athens 2004).

His link to the world’s largest basketball league endures over time. Almost 14 years have passed since the champion’s cry. It was June 14, 2007. For Fabri his first ring, for Manu Ginobili the third. The rival of that final was the Cleveland Cavaliers, where a young LeBron James played.

From San Antonio, Texas, Oberto remembers his beginnings as an athlete, gives his opinion about the current Argentine basketball team and tells Clarion about his role as ambassador of the virtual programming of Junior NBA, a set of online clinics – starting in March and ending in November – aimed at the development of young basketball players and coaches from all over Latin America.

Fabricio Oberto and Manu Ginobili, NBA champions in the 2006/07 season. Photo: Reuters.

When asked about this new program and its importance, the former San Antonio Spurs affirms: “The NBA has been watching and following us in this search for talent in Latin America, being able to continue being an ambassador and continue working in the NBA is very important. “Some time ago I started in this project, which is essential if you want to have a good local league and good players. The physical part, in this case, is vital. And it is something that we do not realize until we internalize ourselves, “he adds. And explains about how women’s basketball grows:” My clinics in Buenos Aires, for example, were always mixed and there were a lot of women there and of a very good level. . But they don’t always have the opportunities to keep growing. Instead, here one of the courses they have is “Her time to play” which starts in April and is exclusively for women “.

On the benefits of virtuality, the 45-year-old former power forward adds: “Now everything can be done from home. In this pandemic the platforms have grown a lot and give us those possibilities. If you want to have virtual talks or courses with coaches can do it too.Making all these tools available to young people is essential. This league is an example that can be continued despite the pandemic“.

FIBA’s salute to Fabricio Oberto, after entering the World Basketball Hall of Fame. Photo: Clarín Archive.

-In general, what is your opinion about leadership and teamwork?

– I believe that today it is necessary to cure the information. Journalists, or we who are ambassadors, have to be careful and give clear messages. In the case of leadership, there are many ways to lead. Everyone wants to be the captain of the team. But you can also lead with facts. Basketball gives you the ability to negotiate. For example, your place on the team and trust. In the case of teamwork, many times you will not have to be the player who scores 25 points per game, sometimes you will have to be a role player.

-You had to be that player in the NBA, for a good part of your career …

-Yes. I’ve been in a lot of teams and I always had to learn what role I had. In many it was the main offensive, and other times not. When I got to San Antonio I said ‘here I have to add’. That is why my physical and psychological training had to be at the top. He must not be weak one night. And so, add an assist, a good defense or a rebound, or simply run the court to generate a space. On the other hand, we learned in another way. I couldn’t go to clinics, for example. I was looking for the VHS to be able to see a quarter of a game and be able to train it later. Today having an application makes everything different.

-Talking about the current tools and knowing that you did not have them. How did they improve their amateurism?

-Many times one has to look for a resource. If you want to be a good passer, you stand in front of a wall, draw two dots and hit that. And sooner or later you are going to have a good time. Today things changed, for example, we did not have a gym and neither did these things. Today with NBA Latam courses you can record the movements of the players and repeat them. In addition to accessing programs that are used within the league. If you don’t have a ball, you can imagine it and train the same copying Stephen Curry, for example.

Fabricio Oberto has 9 medals with the Argentine basketball team. Photo: AFP.

-It is good to see that there is so much interest from the NBA in the Latin American athlete.

-Yes, it’s good, there are a lot of boys. There is Juan Toscano in the Warriors (Mexican American player). Or Leandro Bolmaro who was drafted (second Argentine player to be chosen in the first round) and now he must make his way. Facu Campazzo too. Each player’s career then unfolds. The preparation does not end. I came to the NBA when I was 30. And it was at the right time not to stop working, because the world is very competitive. You have to have tools to be able to read what the situation is like and continue to grow.

-What do you think about the female presence in sport?

-I think we have a certain responsibility. To support, to go to see the games, to accompany and to be available. It’s the same thing that should happen in football. If the girls grow up, they must have the support of the men’s league. Also in terms of referees and leaders. It is a way of moving forward as a society. Sex has nothing to do as long as you have responsibility and work. Here in San Antonio there is a woman who is Becky Hammon (since 2014 assistant coach of the Spurs) and it is not seen if she is a coach or a coach. Sex does not matter. It’s like having to explain your private life, that doesn’t happen.

-How do you see the time to “stop” during isolation for the athlete?

-You have to meet the times to return, prepare well and not injure yourself. It’s all an adaptation. There are players who returned to play after a year of standing and that kills you. The good thing about these courses is that they seek that athletes are not still. Keep moving and stay motivated. That helps keep the appetite to keep growing, both for professionals and for those who are not.

Thirteen years ago today, Fabricio Oberto scored 5️⃣ points in 28 seconds late in the fourth quarter to help win Game 4 of the 2007 NBA Finals vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers! The victory sealed the team’s fourth NBA Championship 🏆@HEB | #PlayoffVault pic.twitter.com/XKo6NIwQVt – San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 14, 2020

-What do you feel when you see Campazzo playing in the NBA?

-For me, Facu has everything. He has patience, character, determination and is in a very competitive position. He’s on an aspirational team, learning and doing well. Whoever saw him play in Madrid knows that the game is different. Now you are gaining confidence. I really enjoy it a lot. Over there, sometimes I see that we enter into success and comparisons, but no. Facu is him and he is unique.

-Here many people stay up early to see it …

-Yes, and he’s on an important team that has rotations. And you have to take advantage of your opportunities because there is a lot of competition. Seeing it already gives me satisfaction. Besides, you saw how we Argentines are … It’s like we need someone in the NBA. We are very supportive of our players.

-To conclude, how do you see this new “litter” of the Argentine National Team?

-The ones that the boys do is incredible. I’m talking about following their own path, being runners-up in the world and playing with that courage, saying: ‘let’s play at our highest level’. Gabriel Deck, Nicolás Brussino, Lucas Vildoza. Everyone is a team that wants to do something new and there are no comparisons. And also, Luis (Scola) made them see that message of ‘we are something else’. It does not mean that you do not respect other generations, on the contrary. I see the Argentine jersey and I feel proud of how they represent me. It gives me honor to have integrated a Selection where they are.

