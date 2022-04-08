Why an asset manager in Goiás?

Our strategy was to go beyond the Rio-São Paulo axis and explore customers in the region. We started with a focus on agribusiness entrepreneurs and family offices, but now we will expand to the general public. We already have an active equity fund (FIA). It is still an initial fund, but it is already being offered on investment platforms. And soon we will launch fixed income funds targeting global securities and focusing on cryptocurrencies.

What is your equity fund’s strategy?

We have two complementary strategies. Most of the fund’s assets are focused on the old economy. Mineral and energy commodity companies, and banks. Then, we set up a diversified position looking at sectors that suffered from the pandemic and that are still cheap. More specifically, education companies, air transport companies and mall managers. Our expectation with the strategy is that these sectors will show a good performance after the end of the pandemic.

And how do you operate?

Until the end of the first semester we will follow a tactic of making directional bets, keeping long positions in stocks, the so-called ‘long only’. In the second half, due to the elections, we expect an increase in market volatility. Therefore, we are going to change our tactic to ‘long short’, in order to reduce the risk of the portfolio.

How is the profile of investors in your fund?

Our shareholder needs financial education. In general, they are people whose main activity is agribusiness, livestock. In other words, they are professionally far from the financial market. That’s why our proposal is different from that of a manager at Faria Lima, as we are also concerned with the client’s financial education. This is my own trajectory.

Because?

I have been working in the market since 2006. I started as an independent investor, then I started working as a trader after the subprime crisis. Some time later I embarked on financial education and became an influencer. In the most recent movement, we started with the creation of the manager.

FOCUS ON DEBENTURES

The rise in interest rates and the improvement in the results of companies – which reduced their credit risk – encouraged fund managers to invest in private debt, especially in debentures. These papers are quite suitable for institutional investors. They are usually not very liquid, but in general they pay good income. According to the financial information company Economatica, in February the managers had acquired R$ 300 billion in debentures, the highest level in the history of the fund industry.

HIGH

0.55%

It was the increase in residential property sales prices in March 2022, according to the FipeZAP+ index, which tracks the evolution of prices in 50 Brazilian cities. The March high surpassed the 0.49% high in February. Year-to-date, the increase has reached 1.58%. In 12 months, the FipeZAP+ index increased 6.1%. Despite the rise, property prices have not kept pace with inflation. In the 12 months up to February, the most recent data available, inflation by the IPCA is accumulated at 10.54%.

LOW

23.73%

It was the drop in the registration of new vehicles in March, compared to March 2021. According to the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave), in the first quarter the number of license plates fell by 25.03% compared to 2021. The cause was the advance of the omicron variant of Covid-19, which affected the production of several components. Economic uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine and rising fuel and interest rates also hurt sales.

The post Fabrício Gonçalves, from Box Asset appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Fabrício #Gonçalves #Box #Asset #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO