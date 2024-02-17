Because EU border guards are said to have illegally rejected migrants, Fabrice Leggeri resigned as head of Frontex in 2022. He is now the candidate of Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National for the European elections.

Fabrice Leggeri can be seen in a photo from 2017. Image: AFP/Janek Skarzynski

DThe former head of the European border protection agency Frontex, Fabrice Leggeri, is running for the party of the French right-wing nationalist Marine Le Pen in the European elections in June. Leggeri and the Rassemblement National announced the candidacy for third place on the party's list on Saturday evening.

It was said that together they wanted to give the French back control over their migration policy and fight for stricter immigration rules in the EU. According to surveys, Le Pen's party can hope to do significantly better than President Emmanuel Macron's government camp in the European elections on June 9th.

In April 2022, the long-time Frontex boss Leggeri resigned from his position after serious allegations against him and employees. The background was, in particular, investigations into illegal rejections of migrants in the Mediterranean. Executives at the Warsaw-based agency Frontex are said to have deliberately covered up the fact that Greek border guards were bringing refugees back to the open Mediterranean.

Rejections of people seeking protection at the external borders – so-called pushbacks – are illegal under international law. Non-governmental organizations accuse Frontex of not adequately protecting the rights of refugees. They identified Leggeri as a key contributor to this practice during his time in office.