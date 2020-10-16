© Manufacturer

Fabric to breathe easy

BMW is undaunted by the convertible, for which we praise the Bavarians. The 4-series convertible, which is based on the 3-series, is being reissued. With a length of 4.77 meters, it promises fresh air for four people. The roof is finally made of fabric again and no longer a retractable hardtop. That saves 40 percent weight and looks much better. The basic model 420i has a four-cylinder engine with 184 hp, the 430i with its 258 hp also has a displacement of two liters. An in-line six-cylinder with a volume of three liters and 374 hp works in the 440i. There is all-wheel drive, all 4-series shift with an eight-speed automatic, including the 420d with 190 hp. Other variants will follow, prices start at just under 52,000 euros. (fbs.)