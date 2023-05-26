The first week of June Cesc Fabregas will be in the United States. Not on vacation, but to represent Como in the Tst Tournament, a particular seven-on-seven tournament in which thirty-two clubs are represented. However, Fabregas will not participate as a player, but in the unprecedented role of coach. What he himself has made it clear he wants for his future, perhaps quite near. Even if the Spanish champion has not announced his retirement from the field, this choice may not be far off.