It is the year of tears and retreats for the Spanish giants. After those of Pique, Busquets and Jordi Alba, Cesc Fabregas also hangs up his boots. The class of ’87 took leave of football played with a long letter on social media, in which he also revealed his future. Who will always be in football, but as a coach. In fact, the 36-year-old will become the new coach of the Primavera side of Como, his last team in which he played for last season in Serie B, registering just 17 appearances topped off with two assists. “I’m not sad, it’s been a wonderful and unforgettable journey,” he wrote.

the palmares

An absolute elite player of European football, remembered for his successes first at Arsenal and then at Barcelona, ​​after the years spent growing up in the Masìa. He has won many prestigious trophies: a Club World Cup and a European Super Cup with Barça. Two Premier Leagues and a Europa League won with Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea (2018-19). His greatest successes, however, came with the Spain shirt, in which he had to elbow to be part of that stellar midfield made up of Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets and Xabi Alonso. On the other hand, Fabregas won the European Championships twice (2008 and 2012) and the World Cup in 2010, which he only entered three minutes from the 90th minute. However, the interlude at Monaco was not too positive: 4 goals and 7 assists in 68 appearances. Now he is preparing for the new adventure.