Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Although the veteran Spanish star Cesc Fabregas (34), the current Monaco player, was a former player in Barcelona and a graduate of the Catalan “La Masia” Academy, when he was asked in an interview with the newspaper “Marca” about the most suitable club for the young French star Kylian Mbappe, the Paris Saint-Germain player. Germain, in the next stage, said: Certainly Real Madrid, and he is able to break all records if he signs for “Royal” this summer.

Mbappe’s contract expires after less than three months, and he will be free to move to any club for free, but he has not yet announced the destination he will go to next summer, although all rumors confirm that he will be a player in the “Merengue”.

Fabregas, who has previously played for Barcelona, ​​Arsenal and Chelsea clubs, said that the future is in Mbappe’s hands. .

Fabregas added, “Mbappe has a very high self-esteem, but he is not arrogant, and he says about himself: I am the best and I know that I am the best, and this feeling of confidence gives him strength.”

Mbappe, 23, has not stopped progressing and developing his performance since his arrival to Paris Saint-Germain, coming from Monaco more than four years ago, and he is the attacking leader of the French team, despite the presence of the two great stars Lionel Messi and Neymar.

In response to a question about Mbappe’s future, Fabregas said: “I am not in contact with Real Madrid, but what is being said and circulated at the moment confirms that Mbappe will go to the “Santiago Bernabeu”, and I think that Real Madrid’s style of play suits him perfectly, and he can break all records in the Spanish League.” La Liga”, and he still has a long time to shine, creativity and play at the highest professional level.

On the other hand, Fabregas was keen to defend Lionel Messi, his former colleague in Barcelona, ​​who was recently subjected to hostile chants and boos from the fans of the “Parc de Princes” stadium, the stronghold of Saint Germain. Champions League” by Real Madrid.

And he stated, “Saint-Germain has never had a player like Messi or his level throughout its history, and these fans should have thanked and encouraged him, and if the “flea” did not achieve anything this season, it is certain that he is able to restore his brilliance and glow next season.