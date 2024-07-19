Milan (AFP)

Como has confirmed the appointment of Spaniard Cesc Fabregas as his first-team coach, as the Italian club prepare for their first Serie A season in 21 years.

“Como 1907 is delighted to confirm that Cesc Fabregas will become the new head coach of the men’s team on a four-year contract,” Como said in a statement, having been in the role on an interim basis since November 13 last year.

Former Spain midfielder Fabregas, 37, was assistant to Welsh coach Osian Roberts as the Lombard club won automatic promotion to Serie A last season.

Fabregas was appointed to take over as interim manager for a month after Roberts’ predecessor Moreno Longo was sacked in November, but was unable to take charge permanently until he obtained the UEFA coaching licence.

Fabregas has been in charge of Como’s youth team since retiring last summer and had long been expected to take over the first team, in which he and French striker Thierry Henry have a minority stake, while former England player Dennis Wise sits on the board.

Fabregas played for Arsenal (2004-2011), Barcelona (2011-2014), Chelsea (2014-2019) and Monaco (2019-2022) during his football career, before ending it with Como last season.

Fabregas played 110 international matches with La Roja, and won the European Cup twice (2008, 2012) and the World Cup (2010).

Funded by Indonesian tobacco giant Djarum, Como has been climbing the ranks since it was acquired in 2019 following multiple bankruptcies.

Como was active in the summer transfer market, signing five players, including Italian international striker Andrea Belotti.

Como will begin his return to Serie A with a strong match against Juventus in the opening match of next season.