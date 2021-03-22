We have hardly heard from the new Playground Fable, but it seems that Fable would have its own Engine according to a job listing. This new Fable was first introduced in the first half of 2020. And while it was no more than a cinematic trailer that was used to introduce it, the excitement surrounding the game is endless, not only because it is Fable, but also because It’s Fable developed by such a talented studio as Playground Games.
And although it is not known how long we will have to wait for get new information about the new Fable, it seems that some have appeared recently. The truth is that if it is confirmed that Fable would have its own Engine according to a job list, this would mean that we are still a long time from seeing the game come true.
Fable would have its own Engine based on a job listing
Like Playground’s Forza Horizon games, it appears Fable would have its own Engine based on a job listing, so its development would in fact already be using a custom graphics engine, rather than using a third-party toolkit. A list of jobs recently published by Playground Games on its official website it makes explicit mention of working with a custom Engine and although Fable is not mentioned, of course, by name, the dots are quite easy to connect.
On the other hand, perhaps he is referring to rumored Forza Horizon 5. Fable is currently in development for Xbox Series X / S and PC, but does not have an announced release date or release window. We will look forward to receiving more news on this game, probably during the conference that takes place at E3.
