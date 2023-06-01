













Fable would be about to return from the Oxxo and it will appear in the Xbox Showcase

We say all this because there is a tweet from the Xbox account which is certainly cryptic. Come on! It has too many winks to fable and at the end they show us a Showcase screen.

The person who put the shine on the floor, carpet and kitchen for this video for sure received a good pay, because that shine doesn’t come off that easy. Now, the signal is what follows clearly, it must be one of Microsoft’s most prominent and forgotten franchises.

It’s been a few years since Microsoft confirmed that this franchise is going to return… but they didn’t say where or how, when and why. we only knew playground he was involved in the development and nothing else.

Source: Xbox

Fable: When is the Xbox Showcase reveal?

If all goes well, there is no change of plans and the planets are aligned correctly, Fable would be revealed in the Xbox Showcase June 11 which can be seen on YouTube, Twitch and other digital video platforms.

The point is that the Xbox Showcase will not only be about the return of this old RPG that has been around for two decades, we are going to see other important titles from both Xbox Studios and partners and, of course, Bethesda. We expect Starfield from them, and we will surely have a lot of that video game.

