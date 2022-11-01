The senior writer of Horizon Forbidden West, Andrew Walshannounced that he has joined the development team of Fable At Playground Games. Although Playground Games is best known for its work on the acclaimed Forza Horizon racing series, the studio is currently developing its first fantasy RPG using Fable’s intellectual property.

Walsh has announced his new position in Playground Games on Twitter: he will be the senior writer for the new Fable reboot, contributing in the role he previously held for PlayStation’s Horizon Forbidden West.

Although Walsh is a new hire at Playground Games, the Fable series project isn’t his first ever. Walsh was previously the narrative lead for Fable Legends before the game was canceled on March 7, 2016.

So, Albion has beckoned once again. I’m delighted to announce that I’ve had the chance to join the wonderful team @WeArePlayground working on the new #Fable! pic.twitter.com/hCbSxNXw3K – Andrew Walsh (@englishscribe) October 31, 2022



Xbox and Playground Games haven’t shared new details on Fable as the development studio is still introducing new talent. Fable’s last notable appearance was the initial reveal during the Xbox Games Showcase in 2020, but nothing has been heard since.

