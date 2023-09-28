Ryan Clark – producer of Baldur’s Gate 3 – has now been hired by Playground Games to work on Fable. The announcement was made via LinkedIn.

Clark, who worked at Larian Studios as a producer for four years, joined this month Playground Games as Senior Producer. Considering the success of Baldur’s Gate 3 – for which Clark is obviously only partly responsible – we can say that this is an excellent “purchase” for the authors of Fable.

Baldur’s Gate 3 However, it continues its journey and is now available for PC and PS5. The Xbox Series X|S version is coming later this year. In the meantime, the game has received new fixes with hotfix 7 which fixes various problems including saves and crashes.