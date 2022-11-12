During a recent podcast appearance Skill Upto Matt Bootyhead of Xbox Game Studios, was asked as Playground Games, known primarily for being a development team tied to the franchise Forza Horizonhas been involved in the reboot of Fable.

Booty’s words they have been very vague and little can be learned from them about what we will see in the Fable reboot. Nonetheless, some claims of him have anyway made the fans worry about the development team’s interpretation of the series. Here are his words about it:

Playground Games has a particular passion for the franchise and I believe they have already shown that they understand what the heart and soul of Fable and how they can carry them forward for today’s sensibilities and make a modern version of them.

Nowadays statements like “sensitivity” And “modern interpretation”Often trigger genuine concern. These words have in fact caused the fans of the series to worry not a little, who have had their say on social media by expressing their fears about it:

Fable was really good and actually still plays like a simple modern game, there’s very little clunk to it,

The fact they’re saying the new one is a “modern take” couldn’t be any scarier – kmick 🦙 (@kmickmon) November 11, 2022

Before these words from Booty, many fans were already worried about the health of the project due to some rumors related to numerous development problemsin addition of course to the lack of updates from official sources.