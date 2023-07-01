What do you think Peter Molyneux of the new Fabulous of Playground Games and, in particular, of the trailer seen during the recent Xbox Showcase? His opinion on the project was collected by the Gamereactor magazine, which was relevant since it was the father of the series, to whom we owe the three original Fables plus the spin-off for Kinect, which had the opportunity to interview him at the Gamelab in Barcelona, ​​after years of appearances occasional and not exactly successful projects.

A compelling trailer

After years of waiting, Fable was finally shown at the Xbox Showcase on June 11, 2023, opening the event. The video, mistaken by some for computer graphics, was actually made in-engine, impressing everyone a bit. Among the prominent elements of the film there was certainly the presence of the actor Richard Ayoademade famous by the role of Maurice Moss in the television series IT Crowd, who played the role of a not very jovial giant.

Molyneux: “I think Richard’s choice… I think it was perfect, having him obsessed with vegetables is very Fable.”

Molyneux went on to say that he clearly recalls that at the time of the first episode everyone agreed that the game should be designed to be fun based on the players’ actions: “It wasn’t funny because it was full of jokes. It actually didn’t have any jokes. , but it was fun because we let the player react in crazy ways, and that folly it was also featured in the trailer.”

In conclusion, Molyneux stated that he would rather see more gameplay“but I liked when the heroine threw the fireball. I really liked the feel of the impact. It looked really promising. So actually, my expectations are high.”

Fable doesn’t have one yet release date official. The only certainty is that it will be released on PC and Xbox Series X and S. Molyneux meanwhile has started working on a new game, different from Legacy. To learn more about the character, we refer you to our special dedicated to Peter Molyneux, the man who made gamers gods.