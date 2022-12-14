For several years we have known that Playground Games, famous for the Forza Horizon series, is working on a new installment of fable for Xbox. However, since its reveal, the team has remained silent, something that has worried fans. Now, a new report ensures that the development has faced a couple of problems due to its tools.

Recently, Jes Corden, an Xbox insider, shared a report where he assures that Xbox developers have difficulty using internal Microsoft tools and, instead of allowing them to use something like Unreal Engine, the company keeps bolstering their internal efforts. This was what was said about it:

“I was told that the internal policy around using the engine has also led to development problems in games like Fable and Halo Infinite, as Microsoft sought to use its own tools instead of full-featured industry standards like the Unreal Engine, which further exacerbates the issues around training contractors, only to lose them mid-project.”

Thus, it seems that the new Fable has complications similar to the ones he suffered Halo Infinite. Along with this, don’t forget that development problems usually result in a game with problems. Of course, this is just a report and at the moment there is no specific information from Microsoft, or any employee of Playground Games.

For now, Fable does not have a release date. On related issues, more complications are reported with the development of this game. Similarly, Xbox boss reveals why we haven’t heard more about this title.

Editor’s Note:

It seems that Xbox Game Studios have problems. Not only does Fable’s development look similar to Halo Infinite’s, but other studios, like The Initiative, need outside help to achieve their goals. This does not paint a good picture of Xbox, and I hope that these reports and rumors fail to represent the final products that we will have in our hands.

Via: windows central