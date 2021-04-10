It has been a long time since Microsoft announced its great exclusive titles that will come to Xbox Series X / S consoles in the future. The expectation and reaction of the fans was great, since they are projects of a lot of weight and that they look very good. Unfortunately, Fable, Perfect Dark and Everwild would be a long way from coming according to Chris Dring, industry reporter, who says we won’t see them for a very long time.

Through the latest podcast of “VGC Off The Record”, industry reporter and director of GamesIndustry.biz Chris dring, stated that according to some conversations he had had with employees of Xbox Game Studios, Fable, Perfect Dark and Everwild could arrive in a few years, maybe for half the generation.

Fable, Perfect Dark and Everwild would be a long way from it

On the VGC Off The Record podcast, various topics were discussed regarding the industry and the new generation of consoles. At one point in the conversation, Chris Dring was asked about the titles mentioned, since they haven’t been heard from in a long time. He replied (translated):

“I had some conversations with some friends at Xbox Game Studios. Those games they announced (Fable, Perfect Dark, and Everwild) are a long way off. There might even be a new Xbox (mid-gen update) for when those games come out. They’re so far away, and it’s no wonder Xbox is considering investing in and signing certain products right now, because they don’t have a line of big exclusives at all. “

Undoubtedly, bad and sad news that reaches all the fans who are looking forward to these titles, which promise to be the great bastions of the generation. Of course this is all a rumor but due to the lack of information on their development and the credibility of Chris Dring, It could be that Fable, Perfect Dark, and Everwild are coming sooner rather than later.

We just have to wait and see if throughout this year, especially at E3, some novelties of the games are presented, since many fans of the great Fable saga for example, They have been waiting years for the arrival of a new edition.