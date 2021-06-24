Although it is not necessary for anyone to defend Playground Games after their good work with Forza Horizon.

The Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 had a lot of good news, but also some other great absence. Among these is undoubtedly Fable, the new development of the fantasy saga by Playground Games presented months ago. About this video game they wanted to pronounce Phil Spencer on the Dropped Frames podcast, inviting trust in those responsible.

“The only thing I can really say about Fable, looking at the pedigree of the team and Playground Games, and where they set the bar themselves in terms of video game creation – something that could be seen during the first trailer for Forza Horizon 5 – is that people have to trust where Gavin Raeburn and his team are able to do something awesome with an IP which we know is important to many Xbox fans, “explains the top Xbox leader, adding that they are eager to offer more information about the game in the future.

Fable was confirmed 11 months ago now, leaving little official news since then, although there has been a steady trickle of signings at Playground Games for its development. In fact, a job offer recently allowed us to learn that the fantasy RPG will use the graphics engine of the Forza saga, which is widely applauded.

Playground Games plans to release Forza Horizon 5 this year. The world racing video game sets its action in Mexico, and will hit stores for PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One this November 9, seeking to offer a world more varied than ever as well as bigger, leading players to drive cars of all kinds, from living deserts to lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons and a towering snow-capped volcano.

FH 5, like Fable when it’s finished, will be available for your enjoyment on Xbox Game Pass for PC and consoles, a Microsoft subscription service that users can join these days by paying. one euro for the first three months.

