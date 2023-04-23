Based on the online resume of Simon Kent, QA Specialist at playground gamesit seems that Fabulous is currently going through phases of “flight test” within the team.

Kent’s profile covers the creation and layout of tests that also include special effects such as smoke, animations, and builds at various levels to allow for thorough testing of various sections of the game, as is normally the case during the active development of a title.

Based on what is reported in the curriculum, it seems that these tests take place on a frequent and regular basis at Playground Games, suggesting continuous tests on evolving Fable builds.

All of this tells us little about the current state of the game, other than the fact that i jobs are running at full capacity, with the quality control division at the forefront of this process.

The idea is that in any case there may still be a long time to wait to see a definitive version of Fable, considering that the tests reported seem to have been carried out specifically on particular components of the game and not on more or less complete builds, but obviously it is only of assumptions based on the vague information that we can glean from the profile of Simon Kent.

We are therefore awaiting information on Fable, one of the most anticipated games ever by Xbox Game Studios but which has essentially never been seen since the announcement with a computer graphics trailer until today. A few days ago we learned that the development is going well from the head of Turn10, which provided the graphics engine behind the project, while for VGC its release would still be a long way off.