The Xbox boss Phil Spencer provided a brief update on Fable, currently under development at the studio Playground Games by Forza Horizon. Microsoft announced in July 2020 that a new Fable game was in the works for the Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Playground has been hiring staff for an RPG project for several years and in total around 200 people are believed to be working on Fable at its Leamington Spa studio.

The developer’s next release, Forza Horizon 5, was one of the stars of Xbox’s E3 2021, but Fable didn’t appear at the event.

The Xbox boss was asked to provide an update on the project during the latest podcast Dropped Frames.

“The only thing I can really say about Fable is to see Playground’s pedigree, and where the standards are set in building a game – this can be seen with the Forza Horizon 5 preview – I think people should just trust Gavin [Raeburn] (the studio director) and in the team who are just amazing“.

The writer behind Control joined the Fable development team as Playground Games’ lead writer earlier this year. Anna Megill reports to the narrative director Martin Lancaster, who was previously the lead writer of Batman: Arkham Knight.

Will Kennedy, a level designer who worked on Grand Theft Auto V and its Online component, is the chief designer of Fable. He is joined by lead quest designer Hunter Wright, who previously worked on the Borderlands franchise.

And the Forza Motorsport Turn 10 studio could see the development of the new Fable, according to the company’s design architect’s LinkedIn profile Bill Giese.

Source: VGC.