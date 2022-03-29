The Dane, deployed from 1 ‘with Serbia, scores the 3-0 goal in that Parken Stadium where he risked dying at the last European Championships
Christian Eriksen is writing memorable pages in his second career that just a few months ago seemed impossible. After returning to the field with Brentford in the Premier League and the goal scored with his national team in the last game played in the Netherlands, the former Inter player also scored in the friendly against Serbia, in which he was fielded by 1 ‘.
But that’s not all, because Eriksen rejoiced at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, the venue where he felt bad in the last European championship during the match against Finland. The doctors from Denmark had saved his life after the heart attack in the first half.
March 29, 2022 (change March 29, 2022 | 20:23)
