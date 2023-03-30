How’s it going development Of Fabulous? According to Alan Hartman he would have made gods great progress, i.e. it would be going really well. Hartman is the head of Turn10, as well as the entire Forza series, including PlayGround Games’ Forza Horizon.

Yesterday he visited the Horizon studio, on the occasion of the launch of Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure, of which you can read our review.

Hartman hasn’t shared any other details about Fable, so it’s hard to tell what he means by “major progress.” Furthermore, he must always be considered the relationship of him with playground games, of which he evidently could never speak ill. Having said that, given that currently only insiders can know anything about the game, his opinion is still interesting and, at the very least, shows that he is alive and well.

Turn10 is currently developing Forza Motorsport, which aims to be the most advanced racing game ever. The release is expected in the course of 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X / S. On the other hand, practically nothing is known about Fable, not even the potential launch year.