The new fable is one of the great hopes of microsoft Y Xbox for the new generation. This is the most important project of Playground Games after perfecting its work in the racing genre, and the truth is that its development seems to have been underway for some time, with the start of production going back four years.

To support development, the team continues to make additions and moves within the Microsoft umbrella. We have recently learned that Tony Hynes, who was a lead artist and character designer on Sea of ​​Thieves, has started work on Fable in the same role.

He previously worked at Rare and at the SIE London StudioHynes himself has announced it through a message on his official Twitter account, jokingly calling the project “a little game”. The British has been part of rare since 2020, working on the pirate title and also early development on Everwild. Before that, Hynes spent several years in the SIE London Studio on PlayStation, having handled the virtual reality game Blood and Truth.

It is worth commenting that the latest title developed by Playground Games is a Forza Horizon 5 that accumulated a big success at its launch last November. The game surpassed 8 million players in just one week on the market, becoming without a doubt the best launch in Xbox history, something that has even more merit in the case of a title in the driving genre.

