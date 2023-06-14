Lukas Koelz, Playground Games Lead Lighting Artist, considers a real one compliment the fact that many accuse the trailer seen at the Xbox Games Showcase to be in computer graphicswhen it’s actually registered in engine.

Koelz: “People who say they don’t believe this is real or that the game has these graphics are giving us one of the best compliments.” The artist accompanied his post with some images taken from the trailer, which show the excellent work done by Playground Games on Fable.

Someone in the comments teased him stating that it’s all thanks to Unreal Engine 5, but Koelz replied that in reality the engine used by the game is the Forzatech.

Of course many are still not convinced and would like to see Fable played pad in hand. However, it must be said that we are talking about a movie recorded in the engine, not the final game, which are two very different things. Whereas Fable doesn’t have one yet release datethere is room for modifications and touch-ups.

For the rest, we remind you that Fable is in development for PC and Xbox Series X / S.