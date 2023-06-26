Rhiannon Bevan has published a very comprehensive account of the development of the first Fabulousrevealing some really interesting curiosities, such as the first name of the game: Jesus 2000which Pete Hawley, then head of production at Lionhead, particularly liked, and the possibility that it was a game of activision.

Bevan interviewed some game developers, among them Peter Molyneuxthe founder of Lionhead, obtaining a very funny account of those years: “All I remember about Jesus 2000 was that Pete thought it was the funniest name in the world. We were all drunk, put it that way. But we were also very high. “

Whatever the origin of that strange name, then replaced by Wishworld and finally by Project Egobefore becoming Fable, much of the design of the game was done that way, so much so that when it was decided to make it an RPG it was opted for a comedy style, because many members of the development team thought the fantasy of those years too serious.

Speaking of Activision, it was the first publisher to finance the game, making it take some steps forward, but it didn’t go through. So it came Microsoft that he needed exclusive games for his Xbox and the rest, as they say, is history.

If you want to know more about Fable, you can read our special dedicated to Peter Molyneux in which we retrace his story. Otherwise you can wait for the new Fable, developed by Playground Games.