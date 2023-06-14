The trailer of Fabulous for PC and Xbox Series X/S shown during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 has sparked several controversies, not least one related to the hero. According to some players it would indeed be unattractive, according to the canons of female beauty. According to them, the choice of Playground Games would derive from the woke culture, therefore it would have a strictly political nature.

Of course, other gamers have pointed out that it makes no sense to judge a character only by his physical attractiveness. Despite this, the Fable trailer is one of the ones that has received the most”dislike” of the event, probably also for this reason, as well as for the fact that many have mistaken it for a computer graphics film.

For example, Twitter user @stillgray, a far-right influencer, writes: “This is the main character in Microsoft’s new Fable game. The trend of unattractive female video game protagonists continues, because beauty is objectification. This is what happens when you consult with woke intersectional feminists.”

Another commenter wrote: “It seems that modern game developers have competitions to see who can make the ugliest female protagonist.”

Naturally, there was no shortage of answers. For example that of @OrdinaryGamers, who pointed out that one of the critics of the protagonist of Fable is not exactly beautiful.

In reality it is not even said that that is the absolute protagonist of the game. In previous Fables it was possible to customize the player character and we imagine that it can be done in this one too. After all, it is not clear why relying on stereotypes of beauty is not “political”, while giving a protagonist a more common look is regardless.