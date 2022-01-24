Microsoft has tons of first-party games in development, and that’s even before the Activision Blizzard acquisition has been finalized.

Many teams will bring some of their fan favorite franchises back to life, and one of them is a reboot of Fableunder development at Playground Games. While official details on the game remain rather sparse at the moment, we have received an update on its development.

Lately, Toby Hayneswho until recently was the lead character artist of the characters of Rare, announced on Twitter that he has joined Playground Games to work on the next Fable.

As of tomorrow I will be starting a new chapter @WeArePlayground as Character Lead on a little game they are working on. #Fable #PlaygroundGames #XboxGameStudios #Xbox pic.twitter.com/5Uw3zbmPBy – Toby Hynes (@TheRedbranch) January 23, 2022

With Rare, Hynes worked on Sea of ​​Thieves, as well as Everwild ,. Prior to joining Rare in 2020, Hynes was at SIE London Studio for several years, where he worked on the PSVR Blood and Truth title.

Fable has been in development for some time, but it will take a while for it to finally launch. Rumors claim the game won’t be out until 2023.

Source: Gamingbolt.