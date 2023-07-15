Anna MegilNarrative Lead of Fabulousannounced on Twitter that will leave Playground Games next month, after “several wonderful years” within the British team which, in addition to the Forza Horizon series, is also dealing with the action RPG in question.
We recall that Megill entered Playground Games to work specifically on Fable in December 2020, therefore her collaboration with the team lasted approximately two years and a halfa period of work with which the author said she was extremely satisfied.
“Friends, I have an announcement to make: I will be stepping down from my role as Narrative Lead for Fable in August. I have been through several great years scribbling in my fairytale cottage, but the time has come for new challenges,” Megill wrote on Twitter.
“Working on Fable has been a dream come true for me, and it’s a shame to leave this occupation. But Playground has assembled a heroically talented team, so I know it’s all in good hands. I’m excited for what’s to come, both from them and from me.”
We still don’t know what will be the new occupation of Anna Megill, who also previously worked on the narrative part of Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Control and Guild Wars 2, among other titles.
Fable: development at a good point?
As far as Fable is concerned, the news of Megill’s departure may not be entirely negative, in the sense that it could mean that the narrative part of the game is now completewhich would actually be expected, given that the title was presented with a new trailer during the recent Xbox Games Showcase and should be in an advanced state of development.
The video shown still doesn’t show much of the game but is entirely built in-engine and taken from Xbox Series X, apparently with real scenes taken from the game, although many had thought of the use of computer graphics initially.
At this point, we await more news on the game from Microsoft and Playground Games, perhaps with a exit period connected.
