Anna MegilNarrative Lead of Fabulousannounced on Twitter that will leave Playground Games next month, after “several wonderful years” within the British team which, in addition to the Forza Horizon series, is also dealing with the action RPG in question.

We recall that Megill entered Playground Games to work specifically on Fable in December 2020, therefore her collaboration with the team lasted approximately two years and a halfa period of work with which the author said she was extremely satisfied.

“Friends, I have an announcement to make: I will be stepping down from my role as Narrative Lead for Fable in August. I have been through several great years scribbling in my fairytale cottage, but the time has come for new challenges,” Megill wrote on Twitter.

“Working on Fable has been a dream come true for me, and it’s a shame to leave this occupation. But Playground has assembled a heroically talented team, so I know it’s all in good hands. I’m excited for what’s to come, both from them and from me.”

We still don’t know what will be the new occupation of Anna Megill, who also previously worked on the narrative part of Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Control and Guild Wars 2, among other titles.