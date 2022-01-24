How are we aware, Fable And Gears of War are two of the most successful franchises for Microsoft, so much so that according to a leak the company would be preparing to launch the remastered of both series.

We know for sure that the next chapter of Fable is currently under development: announced you ago we expected it to make an appearance during E3 2021 but it did not happen. Indeed, the recent hires of a Lead Writer suggest that the title is still a long way from its appearance, so we’ll see.

Regardless of this though, in one of the recent videos, Shpeshal_Nick from Xbox Era Podcast, states that Microsoft he might be working on something really interesting.

According to the insider Microsoft could grant the same treatment as the Master Chief Collection to another franchise, although for the current state of things he can not name anything yet.

the gears are really turning on this rumor – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) January 24, 2022

But the question does not end there, because the insider states that one game could be released this year while the other will arrive in the course of 2023. Although, as specified above, did not say anything about the franchises in question, the fans thought about adding the rest, who immediately started speculating on what they could be.

It goes without saying that the hypotheses that have taken root the most were the IPs that received a remastered are Fable And Gears of War. Obviously Microsoft has not confirmed anything, so what has been reported is to be really taken with a grain of salt since there is absolutely nothing official.

The news on the matter, we also remind you that Microsoft recently landed the largest acquisition in video game history, absorbing Activision Blizzard for almost 70 billion (find more information and details in our dedicated news), guaranteeing very important IPs such as Diablo, Overwatch and many others (also in this case to find out more details, find our dedicated article here).