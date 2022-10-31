Andrew Walshan author, director and narrative designer for Guerrilla Gamesjoined Playground Games to work at Fablethe new game in the series in development for the Xbox Series X | S and PC that very little is known about yet.

Walsh seems to have been an element of a certain caliber within Guerrilla Games, where he covered various roles including that of senior writer for Horizon Forbidden West and associate narrative director for the new Horizon Call of the Mountain, the game in developed specifically for PlayStation VR2.

“Well, Albion attracted me once again,” wrote Walsh on LinkedIn, where he reported the news of his new path. “I’m happy to announce that I have the chance to join the fantastic Playground team to work on the new Fable.”

Therefore, Playground Games’ hiring campaign for Fable continues, with the coverage of numerous roles. Several of these seem to concern the narrative elements for the new action RPG on Xbox, which could mean a good deal of work still to be done on these aspects of the game.

For the rest, precise information on Fable continues to not arrive, a game that never showed up after the first teaser trailer but which seems to be a decidedly ambitious project for Xbox Game Studios. Some time ago there were possible problems with ForzaTech, considering that it is a game engine used so far for racing games, but work is still going on.

As Microsoft’s Matt Booty recently reported, the game will only be shown when it’s ready, boasting Forza Horizon quality.