Fable 3 underwent many cuts, that is, a lot of content was deleted to get it out on the market in time. At the time there was also talk of a following , but nothing was done about it. He told it in an interview with The Gamer newspaper Peter Molyneux one of the founders of the Lionhead development studio and the game’s lead designer.

The problems of Fable 3

Fable 3 underwent many cuts

Peter Molyneux said that the first two Fables did very well in terms of sales, but talking about Fable 3 hurts his heart because, after the acquisition of Lionhead by Microsoftdespite the support, stringent deadlines were imposed on the developers, who were forced to cut most of the game to be released on time.

Molyneux: “The problem was that we had become completely owned by Microsoft. After the success of Fable 2, Microsoft said to us: ‘Brilliant work, guys. But next time, do it on time.” That wasn’t our way of working. We didn’t work by creating ultra-detailed project documents. We [creavamo] the game, we played it, we went back to work on it, we played it, we went back to work on it and so on. And that makes it very difficult to plan times.”

In reality, the development process of Fable 3 was calmer than that of the other chapters, thanks to the larger budget, which also allowed the hiring of some real actors. The problem was the deadlines, considered immovable. The game finally launched on schedule, but Lionhead couldn’t make it deliver its full potential. Molyneux: “We made it on time and Microsoft gave us a big pat on the back. But the game was a third of the size it could have been.”

But what was cut? Molyneux said that the final part in particular was enormously reworked, with some important events being reduced to basic choices or relegated to mini games. A large portion of the story was also removed: “The first third of the game was supposed to represent the player’s rise to power, with the next two-thirds focused on the responsibilities that power brings. We had to cut so much that we had transformed all in ten mini-events.”

During the development of Fable 3 there was also talk of Fable 4, but the development team was unclear about the setting, considering that the third episode already had modern elements. Ultimately the idea was shelved to avoid complications.

A new Fable is currently in the works at Playground Games.