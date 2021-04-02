President Alberto Fernández fulfilled this Friday 62 years and for this he received multiple greetings, mainly through social networks, where the emotional message of the first lady Fabiola Yáñez and the photo shared by Minister Martín Guzmán of both stood out. playing paddle tennis.

“Happy birthday my ♥ ️ @alferdezok. May life continue to enlighten you. I know about your commitment, tenacity and daily effort. I love you and I admire you. Always together! “, Yáñez wrote on his Instagram account.

The couple of the Head of State accompanied his words with a selfie in which they are both smiling. And just after the first hour of its publication, the post added more than 34,000 “likes”, in addition to other messages to greet the President.

Although many referents of the ruling Frente de Todos spoke out on Alberto Fernández’s birthday, one of the messages that did not go unnoticed was that of Minister Guzmán.

Alberto Fernández and Martín Guzmán. Photo Twitter.

The official in charge of the economic course resorted to an unusual image to greet the Head of State: in his Twitter account he published a photo in which he is seen hugging Fernández during a paddle tennis match.

“Thank you for giving everything, day by day, to build an Argentina in which the people live better. And thank you for your respectful, humble leadership and with that human quality that makes you a special president”, were the words with which Guzmán accompanied the image of both with racket in hand and sportswear.

Happy birthday President @alferdez! Thank you for giving everything, day by day, to build an Argentina in which the people live better. And thank you for your respectful, humble leadership and with that human quality that makes you a special president. pic.twitter.com/uUb0sStZiK – Martín Guzmán (@Martin_M_Guzman) April 2, 2021

The president retweeted and thanked the greetings he received from legislators, officials and activists.

“Force, Alejandro! Big hug”, responded to the Undersecretary of Management of Services and Institutes of the Ministry of Health of the Nation, Alejandro Collia, who, in turn, had dedicated a message to him: “We continue forward. With the drive and strength of so many dear colleagues . Happy birthday @alferdez! “.

“Happy birthday to the President who came to rebuild the country, to close wounds, to unite the Argentines. @Alferdez, may you spend your day surrounded by all the love and happiness you deserve. #AlbertoCumple”, wished him the national deputy by Córdoba Gabriela Estévez to Alberto Fernández.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo, wrote: “Happy birthday @alferdez! Thank you for all the work we are carrying out, for your vision of the country we want to build and your temperance to advance in the midst of the pandemic” .

The Interior Minister, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro wrote: Happy birthday @alferdez! Thank you for your commitment every day so that Argentines can live better. “

The Executive Director of ANSES, Fernanda Raverta, listed: “Commitment, challenge and empathy. Bases for the Reconstruction of our Argentina” after which she said goodbye with a “#AlbertoCumple”.

For his part, the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation, Horacio Pietragalla Corti, affirmed: “Happy birthday @alferdez. The moments that touch us are difficult but we are thousands and thousands who accompany you in the reconstruction of the homeland we dream of! “.

Meanwhile, the secretary of Malvinas, Antarctica and the South Atlantic, Daniel Filmus, wished: “Happy birthday @alferdez” and Strength to continue transforming Argentina! “.

For his part, the mayor of Hurlingham, Juan Zabaleta, described the president as “a President who chooses unity and solidarity. A President who shows us that his priority is to take care of Argentines and Argentines” and stated: “We accompany you on the road to Argentine reconstruction. Happy Birthday! “.

From Lomas de Zamora, Mayor Martín Insaurralde wished him: “Happy birthday @alferdez, dear! A president who works from dawn to dusk in one of the most complex and harsh contexts in our history for the reconstruction of a #ArgentinaUnida.”

In turn, the governor of La Rioja, Ricardo Quintela, sent him the “hug” of the “Rioja people” and thanked him for “the daily work” as well as “being the leader we need to go through this moment and continue on the road to reconstruction of the country we deserve, for your federal gaze. “

In the same way, the governor of Tucumán, Juan Manzur, thanked the President “to promote federal development in Argentina, for taking care of us in this pandemic and for prioritizing those who need it most. Companion and friend @alferdez: this birthday you receive all the love you deserve “.

Senator María de los Ángeles Sacnun also thanked the President for the “strengthening of federalism” by greeting him on his birthday and appreciated his management, in which -he remarked- bet “on our industries, supporting small and medium-sized producers in our region. improving our routes and roads, taking care of everyone’s health “.

For her part, Deputy Fernanda Vallejos wrote on Twitter: “May God and the people enlighten you, Mr. President. You have to lead, at a tragic moment in our history, to a very, very hurt country. But our people deserve the best I wish him that, in his embrace with that people, he finds the strength to fight this battle. #AlbertoCumple “.

Senator Mariano Recalde wished: “Happy birthday, @alferdez! In the most difficult moments, you always chose to take care of the people. Thank you for honoring the trust of the people and for working every day to put Argentina on its feet.”

Meanwhile, to a militant who also has a birthday today, Fernández himself thanked her for the greeting and returned the wishes: “Second consecutive year without a birthday party. This is already bullying, Don Covid @alferdez Happy birthday to you too, my Dear President! Victory hand The best gift you already gave me, my dad’s vaccine Heart with sparkles I’m still waiting for my cake, eh !!! “, the Twitter user @LudmilaDT had written to him.