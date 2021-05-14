The first lady finally decided to extend her visit to Europe, where she traveled to participate in the tour that took Alberto Fernández to Lisbon, Madrid, Paris and Rome, with the focus on negotiations with the Monetary Fund and the Paris Club.

How had this diary advanced, Fabiola Yanez, who had his own agenda during the trip and avoided contact with journalists, will stay in Italy at least until next Thursday. That day, he plans to participate in an event at the Vatican with the Pope Francisco, which will give impetus to a foundation whose main initiative is the training of young leaders.

Paradoxically, the foundation, sponsored by Scholas, of the Argentine José María del Corral -close to Francisco-, will be led by Juan Maquieyra, who resigned from the Buenos Aires government to start with his new role.

Maquieyra is a young man from the PRO who responds directly to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: until a few days ago he had served as head of Strategic Affairs for the head of Government. The former official will travel to Rome these days to be at the launch sponsored by the Pope.

So far it is unknown what the first lady’s agenda will be for the next few days in Europe. The event on Thursday was only unofficially reported.

Yáñez participated together with the President in some of the bilateral meetings that the head of state held with European leaders. On Wednesday, for example, they had lunch together with Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, in the Eliseo Palace.

Meanwhile, the president decided to return to Argentina this Friday night: he will land at Ezeiza International Airport at 8.30 in the morning.