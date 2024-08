Sunday, August 11, 2024, 9:14 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Former Argentine First Lady Fabiola Yáñez yesterday broke her silence on the alleged mistreatment she was subjected to by her husband, former President Alberto Fernández. The 43-year-old actress and journalist, who currently lives in Madrid with their son, Francisco, …

This content is exclusive for subscribers