The first lady Fabiola Yañez and her Latin American counterparts from the Alliance of Spouses of Heads of State and Representatives (ALMA) participated this Thursday together with Pope Francis in the meeting with young people at the headquarters of Scholas Ocurrentes, in Rome, where they officially presented the Latin American Youth Network for the care of the Common Home.

Yañez, ALMA coordinator, participated in person in the event, while her peers from Brazil, Chile, Honduras, Panama and the Dominican Republic did so virtually.

“Dear Holy Father, for me it is a great honor, a great joy to be able to be present here today on behalf of all my colleagues from Latin America and also this gesture with which I am going to begin,” Yañez told the Pope when presenting the initiative.

In that sense, he stated: “It is a gesture that means that from creativity, from this moment I am reborn, we can build union, solidarity” and above all that we heal emotionally all the people of the world. “

“First I ask for my country because it is something we need, we need to be united because as we have already said, nobody is saved alone“, highlighted the Argentine first lady.

The training program aimed at young people offers tools and skills for socio-environmental leadership for the care of the environment, reported the press release, in which it was stated that from this network they will be able to identify the greatest challenges in the region and create impact initiatives to transform them.

The initiative will have as a first step a meeting and a pedagogical activity in the province of Misiones, next September, where the first ladies will be present together with young people from each country.

In line with the gesture made by Jorge Bergoglio in Plaza de Mayo in 2001, from carrying land to plant an olive treeIn a symbolic way, the first ladies made a hole in the ground, so that the creativity and solidarity of young people for a better world can be reborn, it was reported in an official statement.

The first ladies shared with the Pope their testimony on the work developed together during the last year, thus continuing the commitment assumed in the previous papal visit to the Scholas headquarters in the Vatican, in December 2019, and after the celebration of the World Environment Day last June.

Scholas’ world directors, José María del Corral and Enrique Palmeyro, thanked the first ladies for the support that young people are receiving in their respective countries to develop meaningful education, the statement said.

The meeting was an opportunity for Scholas Ocurrentes to inaugurate three new venues: Washington, United States; Valencia, Spain, where there were more than 1,500 young people gathered in a soccer stadium, and Sydney, Australia. With this last opening the presence in the five continents was completed.

At the end of the meeting, Pope Francis addressed everyone present and said: “Thank you for taking the risk, because without that Scholas could not be there, without this attitude of risking and going further“.

“Only by risking you can live the gratuity and you reach that third level of the University of Sentido, which is to celebrate,” the Pope said according to the statement, adding: “Thank you for the courage, bravery and the path traveled, do not have afraid. Be afraid to stand still and fossilized, keep going. Thank you for daring to go beyond the borders “.

