The first lady Fabiola Yáñez, who accompanies President Alberto Fernández on his tour of Mexico, met this Wednesday with the general director of the National System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF), Rocío García Pérez, to learn about the policies in detail public institutions carried out by that body in matters of social care.

During the meeting, Yáñez learned about programs and projects focused on supporting girls, boys and adolescents from the most vulnerable sectors, which are framed within these four axes: Comprehensive Strategy for Social Food Assistance and Community Development; Early childhood; Attention to Vulnerable Population, and Protection and restitution of rights of girls, boys and adolescents

“Today, for those of us who work in the National System for the Integral Development of the Family is a special day. Well, with this act we strengthen the bonds of fraternity between two nations, Mexico and Argentina, which are and will continue to be sister nations. This brotherhood comes from many years ago and has been strengthened in the face of this ordeal facing the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Where the signs of solidarity between the two countries have always been shown for the benefit of our peoples and those who need it most, ”said the Mexican official upon receiving the First Lady.

For his part, Yáñez highlighted the need to assist those who need it most: “We are all aware that the first stage of life is highly significant. The first years of life are key in the development of potentialities and the well-being of each person. “

“In those first years of life, many of the conditions that are going to mark the present and the future of the new generations are defined. Consequently, they have a high impact on the levels of progress that a society can achieve. For this we understand that the policies aimed at create a comprehensive protection system for the youngest girls and boys, and their families should occupy a privileged place on the agenda of governments, “he added.

The first Argentine lady is the president of the Advisory Council of the Program “Early childhood and sustainable development, towards a comprehensive strategy of care”, of the Fund for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG Fund) of the United Nations (UN).

Made up of representatives of the State, civil society, academia, the private sector, trade unions and UN agencies, this council aims to generate initiatives to guarantee the rights of girls and boys during early childhood.

Also present at the meeting on behalf of the National DIF System were: the Head of the Social Assistance and Inclusion Unit, Jaqueline Pardo Remo; the General Director of Interinstitutional Liaison, Mariana Perla Rojas Martínez.

Meanwhile, on the Argentine side was the Chief Minister of the Political Section of the Argentine Embassy in Mexico, Dr. Silvia Cerrato.

Fabiola Yáñez traveled to Mexico to accompany Alberto Fernández on his tour, who this Wednesday participated with his partner Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the central act for the 200 years of the Promulgation of the Iguala Plan, a milestone that established the bases for the independence of Mexico .

The Argentine president traveled by helicopter from Mexico City together with his delegation made up of Foreign Minister Felipe Solá and the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, and headed towards the city of Iguala de la Independencia, in the state of Guerrero.

At the invitation of the Mexican president, Fernández gave a speech in which he called to work “united” to achieve Latin American equality, and asked that “a new plan be born for all of America.”