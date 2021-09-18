Carlos Cruz

Mexico City / 18.09.2021 03:52:16

Fabiola Ramirez it does not have limits. The swimmer made his dream of being on the podium at the Paralympic Games a reality in Tokyo 2020, which started when I was 15 years old. In this edition he obtained bronze in the 100 meter backstroke category, the test he best dominates, while in Beijing 2008 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 he tried, but he stayed in ninth and tenth place, respectively.

That bronze medal gives Ramírez more encouragement to continue on his way to Paris 2024 and look for more medals. In addition, the swimmer has her career in Law and which she is currently practicing, and is studying a master’s degree in Public Administration.

What does this Paralympic medal mean to you?

Having a Paralympic medal is the culmination of every Paralympic athlete. From the moment one enters high performance, the first dream is to attend a Paralympic Games, then go to a final and then seek to be within the top three in the world; I think that throughout my sports career it is what I had always sought.

Did you ever find it difficult to achieve this dream of being on the podium?

Complicated throughout my sporting life, since there are many aspects, from the classifications, the training questions, deciding what you prioritize, if to your sport or your profession; then, there are many factors that throughout my sports career you value. What do you really want and what are you going to do?

What is your profession?

I’m a lawyer, I studied a law degree and I am currently pursuing a master’s degree in Public Administration, I also work in the Sports Appeal and Arbitration Commission as a full member. From my point of view it is important to have a sports and professional career, because it really is part of a development in its entirety, maybe not exercising, but having a career gives you another vision and perspective of things.

Why did you choose swimming?

Because of my disability it was the best sport I could develop, I wanted to be a dancer but obviously it was not the most viable thing in my lifeDespite this, I was able to do it, since when I was in high school I was in the folk dance team, so somehow little by little I have been able to achieve everything I have dreamed of, and in swimming I entered for rehabilitation and with the time I became very fond of this sport.

At what point did you decide to dedicate yourself to high performance?

I entered high performance when I was 15 years old and that was when I was invited to my first national paralympic; the national coach at that time told me that I had skills and talent, and it was just a matter of polishing certain things. My dad always supported me in whatever I decided to do, and at that moment I decided to do both. In a World Cup they saw that I had the skills to reach the Games and it was in Beijing 2008, where I was in ninth place, and from there I did not stop, but with some ups and downs.

Did you think about leaving the sport after failing to be on the podium in 2008 and 2016?

After Rio 2016 I thought about retiring for that part that it would be very difficult to reach a final and get a medal. He separated me for a while and there was a World Cup in 2017 where I decided not to attend and I was only exercising on my own; swimming for swimming was not my thing but I had a goal, and I told my parents that I wanted to return to high performance, and that was in October 2019. Then the pandemic came and that was complicated for training and there were times when he told me what to train for if the Games were not going to take place , but fortunately Tokyo arrived and this part of what is history ended there.

What changed in Fabiola to achieve this bronze medal at Tokyo 2020?

It was the maturity with which I arrived in Tokyo, it is a very important part, also the classifications have changed, and that helped me a lot, but above all the mentality that one brings to fight for what you want, to make an effort to the maximum and to put aside the people who do not contribute to you, because many times that also reduces the development of an athlete.

Another Olympic cycle is coming. Is it among your plans to reach Paris 2024?