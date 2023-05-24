Fabio Bellan was aboard a half lawn mower when a branch hit him and fatally injured him: he was only 28 years old

A totally unexpected accident e tragic it occurred in the late morning of today in Valliera, a hamlet of Adria, in the province of Rovigo. Fabio Bellan, a young man of just 28, lost his life while tidying up his home’s orchard. A branch accidentally struck his neck, fatally wounding him.

A whole life still aheadmade up of dreams and goals to be achieved, which unfortunately ended abruptly in a few seconds.

The protagonist of the tragedy, which occurred in the late morning of today, around 11:30, a Vallieraa small fraction of Adria, in the province of Rovigo, was called Fabio Bellan.

The 28-year-old, who was a nurse by profession, recently hired in the Adria hospital, he was arranging the orchard of his new home. A property that bordered that of his in-laws and that he had chosen as a love nest for him and his girlfriend, his future wife.

He was on board a vehicle used for cutting grass, when he probably has bumped into a branch of one of the fruit trees.

The aforementioned branch affected him to the neckseriously injuring him and knocking him unconscious. The doctors who arrived on the spot, unfortunately, could not help but ascertain his death.

How Fabio Bellan died

In addition to the doctors and health workers, the Carabinieri. The latter have carried out all the reliefs of the case.

The competent authorities will evaluate the situation and will try to clarify what happened as much as possible, even if the dynamics seemed clear from the start. Indeed, it would have been one tragic fatalityan unpredictable accident.

In the next few hours or at the latest tomorrow, the authorization is expected which will allow Fabio’s family to organize the funeral rite and burial.

An episode that brings back memory to what happened on October 2, 2022 a St. John Lipioni, in the province of Chieti. Claudio Donatone Grosso, a 53-year-old dental technician, was chainsawing branches on his estate when the tool slipped from his hands and injured his neck. Even in that case, every rescue attempt proved to be in vain.