The idea would be to expose gifts received during the government and preserve memory, according to former Secretary of Communication

The former head of the Special Secretariat for Social Communication of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Fabio Wajngarten said that he will suggest the creation of a museum to exhibit the main gifts received during the former president’s government. The statement was posted on his profile on twitter this Sunday (5.mar.2023).

Wajngarten stated that he will propose the installation of the museum in São Paulo. According to the former secretary, the site would gather multimedia material to preserve the memory of the Bolsonaro administration: “It’s memory, it’s continuity, it’s return”.

On Saturday (4.Mar), Wajngarten published a photo by Marcelo da Silva Vieira (image below), former head of the Assistant Cabinet for Historical Documentation, in which he says that the pieces received in Saudi Arabia should be sent to the collection presidential, and not retained by the Federal Revenue Service. The items were brought by the adviser to the then Minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy).

Read more about the jewelry case:

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The pieces with diamonds valued at BRL 16.5 million would be a gift from the Saudi Arabian government to former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro. The objects were seized at the airport in Guarulhos (SP). The pieces were in the backpack of the advisor to the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, who was part of the federal government’s entourage in the Middle East, in October 2021.

According to the newspaper report The State of S. Paulo, Bolsonaro would have tried to get the gift back at least 4 times. The Ministry of Mines and Energy also called Itamaraty, but was unable to recover the jewels.

The last time the former president would have made an attempt was on December 29, 2022, before leaving the Presidency of the Republic and traveling to the United States.

In an interview with TV Globoa prosecutor stated that “draws attention to pressure from the authorities” and that the possible intervention to recover the pieces “seems to be the most serious” in case.

The Federal Revenue said that the Bolsonaro government did not regularize or present a request with justification to incorporate into the Union’s collection the jewels illegally brought to Brazil from Saudi Arabia.

In a note, the agency said that regularization is possible “upon proof of public ownership, and regularization of the customs situation. This did not happen in the case under analysis, even after guidance and clarifications provided by the Federal Revenue Service to government agencies”.

INVESTIGATIONS

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino, said he will ask the PF (Federal Police) to investigate a possible attempt by the government of former President Bolsonaro to bring diamond jewelry to Brazil without paying taxes.

In your profile on twitterDino stated that the case may “configure the crimes of embezzlement, embezzlement and money laundering, among other possible crimes”.

the deputy Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) sent this Saturday (4.Mar.2023) to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the State of São Paulo a request for an investigation into passive corruption in the jewelry case.

The Psol bench should file a representation at the MP (Public Ministry) on Monday (6.Mar) to investigate the case.

“Bolsonaro tried to illegally bring diamonds to Brazil and even used a FAB plane to rescue contraband. We cannot normalize this militia behavior. It is inadmissible that a President of the Republic shamelessly uses the government to enrich his own family“, said the leader of the party in the Chamber of Deputies Guilherme Boulos (SP).