Fabio Volo against Zelensky’s presence at the 2023 Sanremo Festival

Fabio Volo rejects the decision to host the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at the 2023 Sanremo Festival via video link.

Intervened on the radio broadcast A day at the sheep’s, broadcast on Rai Radio 1, the presenter and writer declared: “These are things that I personally struggle to understand, I understand the attention but it also seems to me a bit like making something spectacular. I don’t know, when it came what changes?”.

To those who pointed out that Zelensky’s presence could serve to make Italians more aware of the conflict in Ukraine, Fabio Volo replied: “But it seems to me that Italy is not in doubt, it is doing what it has to do, it is not that one makes a donation after seeing Zelensky in Sanremo for example”.

“I don’t understand this thing well – concluded Fabio Volo – but since everyone does his job if they called him they will have had their reasons, they will know things that I don’t understand”.

Even the virologist and Pd senator Andrea Crisanti, who spoke in the same broadcast on January 25, had expressed his perplexities regarding Zelensky’s presence at the Festival.

“In my opinion Zelensky could have spared himself, trivializing something so dramatic doesn’t seem appropriate to me. In my opinion, his presence in Sanremo is improper, he could speak in Parliament, I find it inappropriate ”said the Pd senator.