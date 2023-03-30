A tragedy that shocked the community of Malo, Fabio Pietribiasi lost his life at the age of just 29: he fell ill after having dinner

The unfortunate event happened in Malo, in the province of Vicenza. Fabio Pietribiasia young father of a 6-year-old boy, died shortly after having finished dinner.

Unfortunately, the timely intervention of the Suem 118 health workers was useless. They tried to revive him, but in the end they were forced to surrender.

Fabio Pietribiasi went back to his home after work, had dinner with his family, then around 9 pm he started eating accuse an illness. Timely call to 118.

The news of his passing shocked the community of Malo and plunged into pain and grief despondency his wife Rebecca, little Gabriele, his mother and father, his brothers and all those who knew him.

An autopsy has been ordered and only the examination will reveal theexact cause of the death of the 29-year-old. After the results, the body will be returned to the hands of his family, who will be able to organize the funeral and bid the man a final farewell.

The words of the Mayor after the disappearance of Fabio Pietribiasi

After what happened, the Mayor of Malo, Moreno Marsettiwanted to express his thoughts and show affection and closeness to his family:

There are no words. I knew Fabio very well, he was a good, dynamic and cheerful boy. His availability was always present, he even helped the civil protection and firefighters during an intervention some time ago. A boy who was well liked all over the country. Now we just have to show ourselves close to the family, his wife Rebecca and little Gabriele.

Numerous i messages appeared on the web, friends and relatives wanted to say goodbye and remember him for the last time. No one can understand, losing their lives in such a sudden way, before the eyes of their family. Fabio Pietribiasi was a young father, a man admired and well liked by all. He still had a whole life ahead of him.