In these last hours the name of Fabio Testi has returned to occupy the main pages of the gossip column. On the occasion of his 81st birthday, the actor let himself go to a long interview with the ‘Corriere della Sera’. Here the man has revealed some important background of his life.

For some time now, Fabio Testi is no longer present on the small screen. The former competitor of the Big Brother Vip has decided to move away from the world of entertainment to live his life in the utmost privacy. In an interview with the ‘Corriere della Sera’ the actor revealed some important ones background not only about his career but also about his private life.

The actor confessed to living on 1100 euros of pension. Hence his decision to join the cast of Big Brother Vip. These were the words of Fabio Testi about it:

Sure, I did it for money. I am a frank and direct type: it took me half a century to make a name for myself and today you pay for this name. The production of the Big Brother he paid me well and I did it. Today only a good movie I would do for free.

The revelation of Fabio Testi: “My girlfriend left me for a younger one”

During the interview, however, Fabio Testi also let himself go to some revelations regarding his private life. In particular, the former competitor of the Big Brother Vip he confessed that his girlfriend left him for another man. This is what the man declared:

I recently had a very young girlfriend who, however, after a while made peace with her boyfriend of the same age and left. Patience.

In addition to that, the actor also said he was accused of sexism. These were his words:

Other children have also been attributed to me, but they are lies.

And, continuing, Fabio Testi declared: