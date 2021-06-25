From today, Friday 25 June, the new single by Fabio Rovazzi and Eros Ramazzotti is available on radio and on all digital platforms. The song is called “My Happiness” and marks Rovazzi’s “return” to the world of music.

After a two-year hiatus, it was Fabio Rovazzi himself to reveal the release of the new single, possible hit summer. Yesterday, through the stories Instagram, Rovazzi revealed the new project and curious background.

Moreover, Rovazzi was yesterday guest RTL 102.5. During the interview, Fabio Rovazzi spoke about the new single that would be released today: “My happiness” which sees the collaboration between, in fact, Fabio Rovazzi and Eros Ramazzotti.

Today at midnight the brand new song “My Happiness” was released, after that Rovazzi has aroused curiosity through its social channels, also anticipating that the video will be special …

Rovazzi “comes back” thanks to Eros Ramazzotti

For the new single, released today, Friday 25 June at midnight and signed Rovazzi-Ramazzotti, Fabio Rovazzi has exactly chosen Eros Ramazzotti, as perfect for his project.

Fabio Rovazzi was proud to have collaborated with a “historical” singer of the Italian music scene, specifying that he was particularly happy when Ramazzotti agreed to cooperate.

Not a beautiful period Rovazzi during the lockdown, especially from a creative point of view. So, da Milan, Fabio Rovazzi he went in Tuscany, a land where he found his inspiration:

In Milan in quarantine I could not write. I left and went to Tuscany and rewrote a film that I had already written before quarantine as a music video.

Hence, the idea of ​​engaging Eros Ramazzotti:

There was a role where I immediately saw Eros again. I asked him and he accepted with pleasure. In the video you will understand how that role is perfect for him.

After the release of the single there is now a lot of anticipation for the video, which tastes almost more than a “short film”. In fact, during the RTL interview, Rovazzi talked about the music video as follows:

I’m doing filming and it’s not an easy job, I’ll be a stuntman too […].

The song is therefore a summer single that smacks of hits, in the name of lightheartedness and the pursuit of happiness. Produced by Simone Privitera, “My happiness” comes from creative days in the studio and is “the song” chosen among all the others: