Assisted suicide is all that Fabio Ridolfi asks of the Italian State, after 18 long years of atrocious suffering

After 18 years of excruciating suffering, Fabio Ridolfi he launched a desperate appeal, with the help of an association, to the Italian state. When he was only 28, the man suffered a rupture of the basilar artery quadriplegia and his life was completely turned upside down.

For the next ones 18 years, Fabio Ridolfi lived without the possibility of speaking and moving. Today he wants put an end to his suffering and has launched an appeal to the Italian State. The man from Fermignano, a town in the province of Pesaro Urbino, wants to die through the assisted suicide.

Through the only device that allows him to communicate, from his hospital bed and with the help ofCascioni Associationthe patient sent a public message.

Fabio Ridolfi’s appeal

Dear Italian State, I have been reduced to this for 18 years. Every day my condition becomes more and more unsustainable. Help me die.

No response from Asur

The man’s family turned to the Cascioni Association, which is helping them today, after Fabio himself sent a request to the Marche Region Single Health Authority, who initiated all checks on his situation, but from which he never received a response. Although he has also been subjected to all the checkups, since March 15 he has not received any contact, even after the medical report reached the Ethics Committee.

He chose to seek help in Italy, following legal paths. He wants to put an end to his suffering in a way decent. Hence, the hope that his public appeal will help him achieve his desire.

The lawyer of the association who is helping him explained that assisted suicide is a right of the patient and that this delay in response by the Marche Regional Health Authority is causing other sufferings to Fabio. Suffering that has been going on for 18 long years and that have brought his life to the end.

Fabio Ridolfi can no longer speak, he can make himself understood only thanks to a device which allows him to communicate with the eyes.